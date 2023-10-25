Herd Of Javelina Destroy Expensive Arizona Golf Course

A renowned golf course in Arizona fell victim to an unusual assailant: a marauding herd of javelina.

The Seven Canyons Golf Club, celebrated for its prestige and gorgeous views and setup, found itself in an unexpected predicament, as KPNX in Phoenix reported a scene where "18 holes" were far from sufficient.

Visual evidence of the havoc emerged in a video shared on social media by Em Casey via Storyful. The footage revealed mounds of dug-up turf, testimony to the javelina's destructive spree. Reports indicated that the majority of the damage was concentrated on four or five holes, necessitating potentially weeks of laborious repair work.

For those unfamiliar with javelina, they are boar-like creatures, prevalent in much of central and southern Arizona, especially during warmer weather. The Arizona Game and Fish Department cautioned against feeding these animals, as it can lead them to become regular visitors, diminishing their fear of humans and causing neighborhood disruptions.

Javelina are known for their highly social nature, often congregating in herds of a dozen or more, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

In this incident, they turned an esteemed golf course into an unexpected battlefield, a reminder that nature's unpredictability can disrupt even the most top-tier settings.