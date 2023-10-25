Kodak Black Says He Wouldn't Hesitate To Give Donald Trump $1 Million

"Of course, n***a," Kodak replied. "Off top. That ain't even no 'um um um'... How you want it? Your people and them finna come grab it?"



Kodak has been a fan of Trump, especially during the former president's time in the White House. Before he left office, Trump helped the "Silent Hill" rapper regain his freedom by granting him a pardon in 2021. Kodak Black's four-year sentence behind bars was commuted, which allowed him to walk out of prison earlier than expected. Since then, 'Yak hasn't had a negative thing to say about the former Commander-in-Chief, especially during his ongoing campaign for president.



Kodak is just one of several rap artists who've expressed their support for Trump recently. Sexyy Red had people in a frenzy after she declared her love for the twice-impeached president during a recent interview.



Catch the newest episode of Drink Champs dropping on Thursday, October 26.