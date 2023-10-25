Kodak Black Says He Wouldn't Hesitate To Give Donald Trump $1 Million
By Tony M. Centeno
October 25, 2023
Kodak Black has no problem hooking up his boy Donald Trump with a million bucks.
On Tuesday, October 24, Drink Champs shared a clip from its upcoming episode featuring Kodak Black. During their conversation, N.O.R.E. asked 'Yak about his affinity for Trump. The Pompano Beach, Fla. native initially didn't want to talk much about it, but since N.O.R.E insisted, Kodak shared how he feels about the four-time indicted former POTUS. At one point, the podcast host asked if the "Super Gremlin" rapper would ever give Trump $1 million if he asked. Without any hesitation, Kodak said he would.
"Of course, n***a," Kodak replied. "Off top. That ain't even no 'um um um'... How you want it? Your people and them finna come grab it?"
Kodak has been a fan of Trump, especially during the former president's time in the White House. Before he left office, Trump helped the "Silent Hill" rapper regain his freedom by granting him a pardon in 2021. Kodak Black's four-year sentence behind bars was commuted, which allowed him to walk out of prison earlier than expected. Since then, 'Yak hasn't had a negative thing to say about the former Commander-in-Chief, especially during his ongoing campaign for president.
Kodak is just one of several rap artists who've expressed their support for Trump recently. Sexyy Red had people in a frenzy after she declared her love for the twice-impeached president during a recent interview.
Catch the newest episode of Drink Champs dropping on Thursday, October 26.