Pennsylvania Zip Code Named Among Cheapest Places To Live In The US

By Logan DeLoye

October 25, 2023

Riverton Bridge
Photo: iStockphoto

Would you consider your zip code a fairly affordable place to live? There is one zip code in Pennsylvania known for being so cost-effective that it was named among the cheapest places to live in all of America!

According to a list compiled by Credit Karma, the cheapest place to live in all of Pennsylvania is zip code 17935, otherwise known as Girardville. Girardville ranked as the 6th cheapest place to live in the entire country with a median home value of $22,601. Other locations on the list included Matoaka, West Virginia, Bramwell, West Virginia, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Patterson Arkansas to name a few.

Here's what Credit Karma had to say about compiling the data to discover the cheapest and most expensive zip codes across the country:

"We identified the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. and in every state based on monthly home value data for the 12-month period from October 2021 to September 2022. These monthly median home values were then assessed to get a 12-month average home value. This gave us a broader picture of home values than we could get by simply looking at data from the most recent month for which data was available. We gathered home value data for all homes and for single-family homes for every ZIP code in the U.S."

For a continued list of the cheapest and most expensive places to live in America visit creditkarma.com.

