Tennessee Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The State

Burgers are quite the versatile meal which foodies can load up with all of their favorite toppings. One of the most popular additions to a burger is cheese, with the flavorful slices adding just the right amount of gooey, melted goodness to transform what could be a fine but plain burger over the top and into something great.

Taste Of Home searched around the country for some of the most mouthwatering cheeseburgers you could hope to order, and compiled a list of the best cheeseburger each state has to offer.

The best cheeseburger in all of Tennessee can be found at Joyland in Nashville, with Taste Of Home shouting out the CrustBurger, a unique smash burger smothered in melted cheese. Joyland is located at 901 Woodland Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Brock and his crew do things a little differently at Joyland in Nashville. Besides classics like the JoyBurger Deluxe or the Impossible JoyBurger, you can try a burger like none other: the CrustBurger. This version starts with a crispy-edged smash burger. The patties then get sandwiched between a bun — but the bun is flipped so that the flat sides get crisp and griddled and the soft domed sides kiss the cheese-covered burger. It might sound unusual, but the crunchy texture is something you'll crave."

To see more of the best cheeseburgers around the country, check out the full list at tasteofhome.com.