Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the list, the best burger and fries meal in Tennessee can be found at Emmy Squared. This Nashville eatery is mostly known for slinging out delicious slices of pizza, but it's burgers, specifically the Le Big Matt, are not to be missed.

Emmy Squared has multiple locations around the country, including several in Nashville. Find your nearest location by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Emmy Squared might be known for its pizzas but the burgers are exceptional too. The go-to order among customers is Le Big Matt with two beef patties served in a pretzel bun with American cheese, greens, pickles, and Sammy Sauce. It's juicy, flavorful and keeps people coming back. All burgers come with waffle fries, which can be upgraded with kewpie mayo, okonomi barbecue sauce, and bonito flakes."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to read up on the other amazing burger and fries combos around the country.