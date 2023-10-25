The 10 Best Resorts In California

In the legendary words of Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett, it's 5:00 somewhere!

As the weather starts shifting towards winter, there's only one place to go... The Golden State. That's right, sunshine, tan lines, palm trees, and relaxation are just what the doctor ordered. There are a lot of great resorts to experience in California, and looking for the best one can be overwhelming. We've got your back! In an effort to make your search easier, we found a list that narrows down the top California resorts, and you're not going to want to miss this!

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best resorts in California are Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa, Fairmont Grand Del Mar, Ojai Valley Inn, Montage Laguna Beach, Auberge du Soleil, The Lodge at Torrey Pines, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, San Ysidro Ranch, Post Ranch Inn, and The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in that order!

Here's what U.S News & World Report had to say about the absolute best resort in California:

Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa

"This Relais & Châteaux property features carefully manicured greenery and brims with plenty of amenities and activities to woo any type of traveler. Visitors are complimentary of the respectful, thoughtful staff and heap praise on the guest room aesthetic. Accommodations here exude a Mediterranean ambiance with hacienda-style architecture, hardwood furnishings and colorful design accents, as well as deep-soaking tubs and private balconies or patios. For pampering, Rancho Valencia's spa offers indulgences such as body wraps and rituals and a variety of massage therapies. And for delicious cuisine, take a seat at The Pony Room – a full-service restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as handcrafted cocktails."

For a continued list of the best resorts to stay at in California visit travel.usnews.com.