Brent Faiyaz Drops New Album 'Larger Than Life' With A$AP Rocky & More
By Tony M. Centeno
October 27, 2023
Brent Faiyaz returns with his brand new album.
On Friday, October 26, the R&B singer released his new studio LP Larger Than Life via ISO Supremacy/UnitedMasters. The 14-track album contains previously released singles like "WY@" and "Moment Of Your Life" with Coco Jones. The album also features other contributions from Missy Elliott, Timbaland, A$AP Rocky, A$AP ANT, Babyface Ray and plenty more. The Maryland native let the fans discover the tracklist once it popped up on streaming services on Thursday as it became available in other parts of the world. He eventually confirmed the project in a social post.
14 songs. Midnight. https://t.co/XE0DYYSYeA— Lord Faiyaz (@brentfaiyaz) October 26, 2023
Faiyaz's latest body of work is his first full-length project since he inked a new deal with Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters. He partnered with the popular music distributor to form his new creative agency which will act as the home of his independent ventures going forward. According to Billboard, the deal with valued at $50 million.
“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific Independent artists today and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him," Stoute said earlier this year. "It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”
The album serves as the follow-up to his 2022 album Wasteland. That project holds 19 tracks including collaborations with Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, Tyler, The Creator, Dahi and more.
Listen to Larger Than Life below.