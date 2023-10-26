Faiyaz's latest body of work is his first full-length project since he inked a new deal with Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters. He partnered with the popular music distributor to form his new creative agency which will act as the home of his independent ventures going forward. According to Billboard, the deal with valued at $50 million.



“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific Independent artists today and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him," Stoute said earlier this year. "It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”



The album serves as the follow-up to his 2022 album Wasteland. That project holds 19 tracks including collaborations with Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, Tyler, The Creator, Dahi and more.



Listen to Larger Than Life below.

