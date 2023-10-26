Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The State

Burgers are quite the versatile meal which foodies can load up with all of their favorite toppings. One of the most popular additions to a burger is cheese, with the flavorful slices adding just the right amount of gooey, melted goodness to transform what could be a fine but plain burger over the top and into something great.

Taste Of Home searched around the country for some of the most mouthwatering cheeseburgers you could hope to order, and compiled a list of the best cheeseburger each state has to offer.

The best cheeseburger in all of Georgia can be found at the Green Truck Pub in Savannah, with Taste Of Home praising the local ingredients and quality toppings like pimento cheese and ketchup made in-house. The Green Truck Pub is located at 2430 Habersham Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Green Truck Pub is a Savannah neighborhood hangout that takes care of every single ingredient that lands on your plate — from the grass-fed beef that's sourced from a family-run farm right up the road to the pickles to the house-made ketchup and pimiento cheese. It's because of this, their juicy, melt-in-your-mouth burgers are rated among locals as best in the city year after year."

To see more of the best cheeseburgers around the country, check out the full list at tasteofhome.com.