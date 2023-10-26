JVKE Brings His Bedroom To iHeartLand With Stunning Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 27, 2023
"Golden Hour" fell over iHeartLand as JVKE took over State Farm Park stage. On Friday, October 27th, the singer-songwriter, producer, and social media star treated fans in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox to a stunning show that featured his viral hits and songs from his 2022 debut album This Is What ____ Feels Like (Vol. 1–4).
Bathed in warm lights, JVKE swayed out on stage and started off the night with his song "This What Falling In Love Feels Like." His stage replicated a room complete with a bed, clothes rack, acoustic guitar, desk, and JVKE's appropriate costume: a cozy black hoodie, plaid pajama bottoms, and white socks. As he performed, fans in Roblox had the chance to collect as much sound energy as possible in the gold sound field to get the limited UGC item, "this is what a JVKE aura looks like."
"I figured I'd do this show right here in my bedroom because this is where I started it all," he explained. "I started writing my songs here and I'm so thankful to my parents who let me write songs in my bedroom." JVKE kept the show going with another song he wrote in his bedroom, "This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like." Taking a seat after the emotional song, the lights went down and JVKE moved on to his next song, "Catch Me" while visuals of the moon played on the big screen behind his bedroom setup. Returning to his bed, JVKE grabbed his guitar and crooned along to the poetic "This Is What Sadness Feels Like." For his next song, JVKE moved to his desk and performed his most recent viral hit, the soothing "Golden Hour."
To close out his set, JVKE ended with the "song that started it all for me," his 2020 hit "Upside Down." After the singer thanked the crowd and left the stage, fans in Fortnite kept the party going by showing off their best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor. They also stuck around to check out the fun mini-games including obstacle courses, high-speed races, and more.
After catching JVKE's impressive show, fans explored the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator. Fans can gather all the sound energy they can from sound fields around iHeartLand, collect and upgrade radios, and complete quests to win rewards. They can also collect their very own radio pets.