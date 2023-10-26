JVKE Brings His Bedroom To iHeartLand With Stunning Performance

"I figured I'd do this show right here in my bedroom because this is where I started it all," he explained. "I started writing my songs here and I'm so thankful to my parents who let me write songs in my bedroom." JVKE kept the show going with another song he wrote in his bedroom, "This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like." Taking a seat after the emotional song, the lights went down and JVKE moved on to his next song, "Catch Me" while visuals of the moon played on the big screen behind his bedroom setup. Returning to his bed, JVKE grabbed his guitar and crooned along to the poetic "This Is What Sadness Feels Like." For his next song, JVKE moved to his desk and performed his most recent viral hit, the soothing "Golden Hour."

To close out his set, JVKE ended with the "song that started it all for me," his 2020 hit "Upside Down." After the singer thanked the crowd and left the stage, fans in Fortnite kept the party going by showing off their best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor. They also stuck around to check out the fun mini-games including obstacle courses, high-speed races, and more.