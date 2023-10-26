Missouri Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The State

Burgers are quite the versatile meal which foodies can load up with all of their favorite toppings. One of the most popular additions to a burger is cheese, with the flavorful slices adding just the right amount of gooey, melted goodness to transform what could be a fine but plain burger over the top and into something great.

Taste Of Home searched around the country for some of the most mouthwatering cheeseburgers you could hope to order, and compiled a list of the best cheeseburger each state has to offer.

The best cheeseburger in all of Missouri can be found at the Westport Flea Market Bar & Grill in Kansas City, with Taste Of Home shouting out the Flea Market Burger. They even serve up an absolute monster of a burger with the Super Flea 5-Patty Burger that offers a great challenge to any foodie (or someone who's just very hungry). Westport Flea Market Bar & Grill is located at 817 Westport Road.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Bargain hunting can really work up an appetite, so it's no coincidence that this combination of flea market and restaurant exists. At Westport Flea Market Bar & Grill in Kansas City, not only can you grab lunch after shopping, but you can get the Flea Market Burger — one of the best burgers Missouri has to offer."

To see more of the best cheeseburgers around the country, check out the full list at tasteofhome.com.