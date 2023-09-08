Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the list, the best burger and fries meal in Missouri can be found at 5 Star Burgers. With a name like that, you can guarantee that the burgers at this St. Louis-area eatery are sure to please, especially the flavorful and spicy Dad's Green Chile Cheeseburger.

5 Star Burgers is located at 8125 Maryland Avenue in Clayton.

Here's what the site had to say:

"There's no wrong order at 5 Star Burgers, because everything is delicious. From beef patties with all sorts of toppings to veggie, turkey, and even bison burgers, the choice is abundant. The fries, made with Idaho russet potatoes, are cooked to crisp perfection too. However, it's the Dad's Green Chile Cheeseburger that really stands out. The patty is topped with pepper jack cheese, green chile mayo, and crispy New Mexico hatch chiles."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to read up on the other amazing burger and fries combos around the country.