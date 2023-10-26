New York Restaurant Named 'Best Mexican Restaurant' In The Entire State

The perfect time to enjoy a heaping basket of chips, salsa, and guac as an appetizer to a giant carne asada burrito is all the time! And it doesn't stop there! Mexican restaurants offer a variety of popular dishes including (but not limited to) loaded nachos, vegetable fajitas, chimichangas, tacos, and quesadillas.

If that isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, many of these establishments will also offer sides such as refried beans, rice, and the holy grail... cheese dip! Regardless of your favorite Mexican-style dishes, there is one restaurant in each state known for being the best Mexican restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Mexican restaurant in all of New York is Chavela’s located in New York City. Taste of Home recommended ordering the delicious enchiladas de camarones.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of New York:

"The Big Apple is teeming with fabulous Mexican restaurants but Chavela’s is in a league of its own. If you can score a seat at the bustling Brooklyn hotspot, order small plates of south-of-the-border fare to share, like queso fundido or enchiladas de camarones, for a true tapas experience."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.