North Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The State

Burgers are quite the versatile meal which foodies can load up with all of their favorite toppings. One of the most popular additions to a burger is cheese, with the flavorful slices adding just the right amount of gooey, melted goodness to transform what could be a fine but plain burger over the top and into something great.

Taste Of Home searched around the country for some of the most mouthwatering cheeseburgers you could hope to order, and compiled a list of the best cheeseburger each state has to offer.

The best cheeseburger in all of North Carolina can be found at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, with Taste Of Home shouting out the cheesy Pittsburger. With "burger bar" in the name, you know you'll find incredible burgers at this Charlotte eatery, which has several locations around the city. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"At Bad Daddy's in Charlotte, you can go down one of two paths: Order one of their delicious signature burgers (like the over-the-top Pittsburger, topped with shoestring fries and house-made American cheese) or build your own burger using practically any ingredient on the menu. A burger topped with pulled pork and fried onion straws? Count us in."

To see more of the best cheeseburgers around the country, check out the full list at tasteofhome.com.