Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the list, the best burger and fries meal in North Carolina can be found at Al's Burger Shack, especially the Classic Burger piled high with all the best toppings. Al's Burger Shack has two locations around Chapel Hill.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With two locations in Chapel Hill, award-winning Al's Burger Shack is the place to go for a patty and bun in North Carolina. The Classic Burger comes with lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, pickle, house sauce and American cheese, and it's a winner every time. The patties are juicy, cooked to perfection and have a great depth of seasoning and flavor. Opt for crispy crinkle cut or sweet potato fries."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to read up on the other amazing burger and fries combos around the country.