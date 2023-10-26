Shaggy Joins Bruce Melodie For Their New Afrobeat Collaboration

“Bruce’s talent is undeniable, and this collaboration opens up new horizons for both of us," Shaggy said about the record. "I’m thrilled to be a part of this project and hope it spreads joy and happiness the world over.”



The duo recently debuted their collaboration “When She’s Around (Funga Macho)” during their live performance at the inaugural Trace Music Awards. The newly-established awards show created by the global TV and multimedia platform, Trace, recognizes African and Afro-influenced musicians. Rema, Davido and Burna Boy were some of the top winners of the night.



Meanwhile, Shaggy was recently added to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. You can expect to see him perform hit songs like "It Wasn't Me" and "Boombastic" in select cities. For more information on tickets, visit the official website now.



Listen to “When She’s Around (Funga Macho)” below.

