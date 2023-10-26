Shaggy Joins Bruce Melodie For Their New Afrobeat Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
October 27, 2023
East African artist Bruce Melodie has recruited Jamaican rapper Shaggy for their brand new collaboration.
On Friday, October 27, Bruce and Shaggy released their new song "When She’s Around (Funga Macho).” Produced by AJR, their first joint effort together transcends geographical boundaries to create a seamless blend of African and Caribbean influences, infectious melodies and rhythms. The song also emphasizes the rare, combined talents of both artists.
“Collaborating with Shaggy has been a dream come true," Melodie said in a statement. "It’s an incredible opportunity to bring our distinct styles together. When She’s Around (Funga Macho)' is a fusion of our worlds and I’m excited for fans around the world to hear it."
“Bruce’s talent is undeniable, and this collaboration opens up new horizons for both of us," Shaggy said about the record. "I’m thrilled to be a part of this project and hope it spreads joy and happiness the world over.”
The duo recently debuted their collaboration “When She’s Around (Funga Macho)” during their live performance at the inaugural Trace Music Awards. The newly-established awards show created by the global TV and multimedia platform, Trace, recognizes African and Afro-influenced musicians. Rema, Davido and Burna Boy were some of the top winners of the night.
Meanwhile, Shaggy was recently added to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. You can expect to see him perform hit songs like "It Wasn't Me" and "Boombastic" in select cities. For more information on tickets, visit the official website now.
Listen to “When She’s Around (Funga Macho)” below.