DoorDash Hit With Lawsuit After Inappropriately Contaminating Order

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 27, 2023

DoorDash Kitchens
Photo: Getty Images

A Maricopa County woman filed a civil lawsuit, alleging that a DoorDash delivery she received from the eatery Filiberto’s in January 2022 was contaminated with bodily fluids.

The lawsuit, filed on October 11, claimed that a Filiberto’s employee witnessed the delivery driver engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior in direct contact with the food before handing it over. The employee confronted the driver, who refused to return the order and drove away.

As a result, the employee promptly informed DoorDash and requested the woman not eat the food. However, DoorDash took 40 minutes to contact her.

Unfortunately, by that time, she had already consumed the contaminated meal.

DoorDash removed the delivery person from their platform but lacked substantial evidence beyond the employee's account. While police were alerted, no charges have been filed.

The lawsuit, aiming to recover emotional and physical damages, as well as medical expenses incurred due to potential health risks, holds DoorDash responsible for the driver’s actions.

The complaint reads, "DoorDash failed to act as a reasonable and prudent company upon learning of its employee's actions, and instead took forty minutes to respond to the incident."

The woman’s legal representation, Phoenix-based firm Gallagher and Kennedy, is pursuing the case.

Both parties involved have 30 days to respond, but the exact amount sought in damages remains undisclosed.

