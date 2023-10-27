Maine Mass Shooting Victims Identified As Manhunt For Suspect Continues

Maine Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck identified the 18 victims of the mass shootings that occurred on Wednesday (October 25) night in Lewiston, Maine. Thirteen others were injured in the shootings.

Officials said that seven of the victims were found at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, and eight others were killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three victims died at the hospital.

"We wanted to really identify the victims and show their pictures," Sauschuck said. "Everybody has been identified, and their families have been notified."

The victims were identified as:

Tricia Asselin , 53

, 53 Ronald G. Morin , 55

, 55 Tommy Conrad , 34

, 34 Peyton Brewer Ross , 40

, 40 Joshua Seal , 36

, 36 Arthur Strout , 42

, 42 Joseph Walker , 57

, 57 Bill Young , 44

, 44 Aaron Young , 14

, 14 Michael Deslauriers II , 51

, 51 Bryan MacFarlane , 41

, 41 Maxx Hathaway , 35

, 35 Bill Brackett , 48

, 48 Robert Violette , 76

, 76 Lucille Violette , 73

, 73 Steven Vozzella , 45

, 45 Jason Walker , 51

, 51 Keith Macneir, 64

After reading off their names, Sauschuck asked for a moment of silence.

The suspect in the shootings, 43-year-old Robert Card, remains on the loose. Police are continuing to search the river near a boat ramp where Card's vehicle was found. Dive teams are expected to continue their search of the water tomorrow.

According to CNN, investigators recovered a note that appeared to suggest that Card would not be found alive. The note reportedly included instructions on where items related to the shootings could be found.

Sauschuck said that the shelter-in-place order has been rescinded. However, hunting is prohibited in the towns of Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin, and Monmouth. Saturday is "Maine Resident Only Day," which kicks off deer hunting season. It is usually the business hunting day of the year.