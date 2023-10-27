Zac Brown Band Release 'Cinematic' Country Cover Of Popular 70's Hit

Zac Brown Band released a cinematic country cover of "Baba O' Riley" (originally released by The Who in 1971) on Friday (October 27,) building anticipation for their upcoming album, From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers. According to a press release, the cross-genre songsmiths' "Baba O' Riley" cover, performed live at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, is the latest release from their first-ever live covers album. Coming in hot with "epic fiddle solos" and a jazzy horn section, this one-of-a-kind, high-energy cover sets the tone for the entire album.

The "Whatever It Is" standouts took to Instagram to share their excitement for the upcoming release, explaining that the album is a "celebration of the songs that we listen to and some of our favorite arrangements that we've reimagined over the years." From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers is a compilation of 13 cover songs performed live at legendary venues across the globe over the last 11 years.

So far, the band has released their country cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" live from London, U.K., and Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight" live from Irvine, California. Other singles featured on the record include Metallica's "Enter Sandman" live from Chicago, Illinois, Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" live from Raleigh, North Carolina, and The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" live from Boston, to name a few. Many tracks featured on the album were recorded at Fenway Park in Boston, a special place for the band after selling out the stadium 14 times and setting an all-time historic record this August!