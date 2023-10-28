Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Meek Mill & More Perform At Powerhouse Philly 2023

Meek Mill was another special guest who had all the fans on their feet during the show. The Philly native hit the stage and performed his brand new single "Shaq & Kobe" for the first time live in his hometown. He also surprised the crowd by bringing out Lola Brooke, who performed "Don't Play With It."



Of course, it wouldn't be Powerhouse Philly without an appearance from Lil Uzi Vert. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper pulled up to the concert with a team of strippers from Starlet's as he performed his opening song "Spin Again." He even gave some of his boys wads of cash so that they can chuck crisp dollar bills in the air during his set.



Check out some of the greatest moments from Powerhouse Philly 2023 below.