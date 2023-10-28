Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Meek Mill & More Perform At Powerhouse Philly 2023

By Tony M. Centeno

October 29, 2023

Beanie Sigel, Meek Mill & Freeway
Photo: Getty Images

Some of the biggest rap artists from Philly came through to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Powerhouse in Philadelphia.

On Friday, October 27, Power 99 hosted its 40th annual Powerhouse concert at the Wells Fargo Center. The show was packed with some of the hottest names in Hip-Hop like Lil Durk, Ice Spice, DD Osama, OT7Quanny, ScarLip plus DJ Diamond Kuts and Friends, who all showed out during the concert. There were plenty of highlights from the event including Diamond Kuts' massive set including Philly's own Fridayy, Toure, Raud and more. However the biggest surprise was seeing Freeway and Beanie Sigel pull up to the function.

Meek Mill was another special guest who had all the fans on their feet during the show. The Philly native hit the stage and performed his brand new single "Shaq & Kobe" for the first time live in his hometown. He also surprised the crowd by bringing out Lola Brooke, who performed "Don't Play With It."

Of course, it wouldn't be Powerhouse Philly without an appearance from Lil Uzi Vert. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper pulled up to the concert with a team of strippers from Starlet's as he performed his opening song "Spin Again." He even gave some of his boys wads of cash so that they can chuck crisp dollar bills in the air during his set.

Check out some of the greatest moments from Powerhouse Philly 2023 below.

