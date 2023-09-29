Rick Ross & Meek Mill Team Up On New Song 'Shaq & Kobe'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2023
Rick Ross and Meek Mill are back with their highly-anticipated collaboration.
On Friday, September 29, Rozay and Meek delivered their new track "Shaq & Kobe" via Maybach Music Group/gamma. The hard-hitting banger, which is produced by D-Mo Did It & Fresh Ayr and mixed by Eddie "Emix" Hernandez," has the longtime collaborators flexing their riches and dunking on their haters like the infamous Lakers duo, who also share something in common with the MMG rappers. The "I'ma Boss" artists weren't on good terms in 2021 following Meek's discrepancy with his MMG contract. They eventually resolved their issues and reunited on stage last year during Meek's concert in Philly.
Both artists began to tease their official reunion on wax earlier this year when they posted footage of themselves together in a studio in Miami. Then, earlier this week, they posted the official cover art and select scenes from their official music video, which also dropped today.
Ross and Meek have had a busy year so far. Rozay recently knocked out a few notable collaborations including J.T. Money's "Miami Mount Rushmore" with Trick Daddy and "The Game" alongside Fat Joe and The LOX. Last November, Meek Mill delivered his Flamerz 5 project containing 15 tracks with contributions from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia and more.
While they've clearly been in the studio lately, neither artist has released a full-length studio album in nearly two years. Meek dropped his Expensive Pain album in October 2021 and Ross delivered his most recent LP Richer Than I Ever Been in December 2021. However, based on their latest record, it looks like that could change soon enough.
Watch the official video for "Shaq & Kobe" below.