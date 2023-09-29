Rick Ross & Meek Mill Team Up On New Song 'Shaq & Kobe'

Both artists began to tease their official reunion on wax earlier this year when they posted footage of themselves together in a studio in Miami. Then, earlier this week, they posted the official cover art and select scenes from their official music video, which also dropped today.



Ross and Meek have had a busy year so far. Rozay recently knocked out a few notable collaborations including J.T. Money's "Miami Mount Rushmore" with Trick Daddy and "The Game" alongside Fat Joe and The LOX. Last November, Meek Mill delivered his Flamerz 5 project containing 15 tracks with contributions from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia and more.



While they've clearly been in the studio lately, neither artist has released a full-length studio album in nearly two years. Meek dropped his Expensive Pain album in October 2021 and Ross delivered his most recent LP Richer Than I Ever Been in December 2021. However, based on their latest record, it looks like that could change soon enough.



Watch the official video for "Shaq & Kobe" below.