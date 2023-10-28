1989 (Taylor's Version) dropped this week, and Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce showed support for one of her biggest re-recorded singles from the album in the best way possible.

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star, showcased his dance moves at Game 1 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas, when Swift's "Shake It Off" played in the stadium.

In a TikTok video posted by a game attendee, Kelce, 34, was featured on the jumbotron, grooving to the popular track while seated in the stands. His admiration for romantic interest Swift, though absent from the game, was evident as he smiled and shyly swayed his arms to the music. Fans couldn't help but express their delight at Kelce's adorable dance.

According to Page Six, one remarked, "Travis Kelce's dance to Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' at tonight's Rangers World Series Game was unforgettable," while another humorously said, "Travis Kelce looks like he dances in the mirror to Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off.'"

Later in the evening, Kelce was spotted dancing to another Swift hit, "Love Story," at a post-game gathering with friends following the Texas Rangers' victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was seen chatting with friends, joyfully moving to the song and singing along. It seems like the hit song's narrative hit a little too close to home!

Lately, Kelce's public appearances with Swift have been following reports that their relationship is getting more serious.

As revealed by a close source, they share strong work ethics, a deep appreciation for life and their careers, strong family values and a close bond. Since their public debut in September, Swift has been a regular presence at Kelce's games, and their growing romance has been on display during various cute date nights.

Swift has even met Kelce's family, who are believed to approve of their relationship.

While the Chiefs prepare to face the Denver Broncos, Swift will be occupied with her international "Eras" tour, and it appears she won't be able to attend this time. However, fans are anticipating more outings of the popstar with her NFL bae soon.