A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Pays Homage To The Late PnB Rock

A Boogie and PnB dropped several collaborations before the Philly native was shot and killed in 2022. Their last collaboration "Needed That" appeared on Artist's last album Me vs. Myself, which dropped three months after PnB's death. The project also contains other collaborations with H.E.R., Lil Durk, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch and Tory Lanez.



The 27-yer-old rapper also performed his latest single "Did Me Wrong." It's one of three singles that appears on his new EP B4 BOA, which arrived in September. His project also includes songs like "Booby Trap" and "Her Birthday." Earlier this week, A Boogie dropped the music video for "Did Me Wrong" directed by streamer Kai Cenat.



Check out more scenes from A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's set at Powerhouse NYC below.