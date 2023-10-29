Kirk Cousins' Feared Injury Status Revealed

By Jason Hall

October 29, 2023

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Photo: Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and will undergo an MRI to confirm, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters during his postgame press conference on Sunday (October 29).

An achilles injury would likely keep Cousins, 35, out for the remainder of the season. The veteran quarterback appeared to suffer a non-contact injury and was seen hopping on one foot toward the Vikings' bench in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Rookie Jaren Hall played the remainder of the game and threw for 23 yards on 3 of 4 passing. Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game.

The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.

Cousins, who spent the past six seasons with the Vikings after spending his first six with the now-Washington Commanders, is set to become a free agent next offseason. In May, Cousins said he wanted to "earn the right" to continue his career with the franchise as he enters the final year of his contract.

"I want to be in Minnesota. That's kind of a no-brainer," Cousins told reporters on May 3 via NFL.com. "So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that."

The Vikings were reported to be "doing a cap conversion on" Cousins' contract in an effort to create "additional salary cap room," a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on March 14.

