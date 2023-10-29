Kirk Cousins' Feared Injury Status Revealed

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and will undergo an MRI to confirm, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters during his postgame press conference on Sunday (October 29).

An achilles injury would likely keep Cousins, 35, out for the remainder of the season. The veteran quarterback appeared to suffer a non-contact injury and was seen hopping on one foot toward the Vikings' bench in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Rookie Jaren Hall played the remainder of the game and threw for 23 yards on 3 of 4 passing. Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game.

The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.