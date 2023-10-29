Kirk Cousins Injured In Vikings-Packers Game

By Jason Hall

October 29, 2023

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Photo: Getty Images North America

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was ruled out for the remainder of his team's game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (October 29).

Cousins appeared to suffer a non-contact injury and was seen hopping on one foot toward the Vikings' bench in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. The veteran quarterback was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall.

Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game. The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.

The Vikings led the Packers, 24-10, when Cousins appeared to suffer the injury.

The veteran quarterback, who spent the past six seasons with the Vikings after spending his first six with the now-Washington Commanders, is set to become a free agent next offseason. In May, Cousins said he wanted to "earn the right" to continue his career with the franchise as he enters the final year of his contract.

"I want to be in Minnesota. That's kind of a no-brainer," Cousins told reporters on May 3 via NFL.com. "So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that."

The Vikings were reported to be "doing a cap conversion on" Cousins' contract in an effort to create "additional salary cap room," a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on March 14.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.