Kirk Cousins Injured In Vikings-Packers Game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was ruled out for the remainder of his team's game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (October 29).

Cousins appeared to suffer a non-contact injury and was seen hopping on one foot toward the Vikings' bench in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. The veteran quarterback was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall.

Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game. The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.

The Vikings led the Packers, 24-10, when Cousins appeared to suffer the injury.