WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Back After Packers Fan's Crude Gesture

By Jason Hall

September 29, 2023

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Photo: Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown trolled back when a Green Bay Packers fan made a crude gesture toward him after the Lions' 34-20 win against the Packers during the Week 4 'Thursday Night Football' matchup at Lambeau Field.

St. Brown was seen slapping hands of Lions fans in the front row of the area behind an end zone when a Packers fan in the middle of the group stuck out his middle finger. The Pro Bowler stopped briefly to pucker up as if he was blowing a kiss to the disgruntled fan before continuing to shake hands with the rest of the Lions fans in the area.

The video was initially shared on photographer Mike Lang's Instagram story and reposted by Barstool Sports' X account on Friday (September 29).

St. Brown had previously had a hostile interaction with a Packers fan earlier in the game after he scored a touchdown to put Detroit ahead, 7-3, in the first quarter. The wide receiver leaped into the stands -- mocking the Packers' signature 'Lambeau Leap' home celebration -- into an area where several Lions and had a bear poured on him by a Green Bay fan standing behind the group.

St. Brown finished Thursday's game with five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, helping the Lions improve to 3-1 and gain sole possession of first-place in the NFC North Division standings.

