WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Back After Packers Fan's Crude Gesture

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown trolled back when a Green Bay Packers fan made a crude gesture toward him after the Lions' 34-20 win against the Packers during the Week 4 'Thursday Night Football' matchup at Lambeau Field.

St. Brown was seen slapping hands of Lions fans in the front row of the area behind an end zone when a Packers fan in the middle of the group stuck out his middle finger. The Pro Bowler stopped briefly to pucker up as if he was blowing a kiss to the disgruntled fan before continuing to shake hands with the rest of the Lions fans in the area.

The video was initially shared on photographer Mike Lang's Instagram story and reposted by Barstool Sports' X account on Friday (September 29).