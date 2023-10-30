Georgia Restaurant Named The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered.

Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to compile a list of the best hole-in-the-wall diner in each state. According to the site, "There are a ton of great local joints serving cheap, tasty eats, but if you're not careful, you might drive right past them."

So which Georgia restaurant was named the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the state?

Silver Skillet

Located near Georgia Tech in Atlanta, the Silver Skillet Restaurant has been serving incredible Southern diner cuisine to the community for decades. Cheapism suggests ordering the the ham and red-eye gravy as well as the lemon ice box pie. Silver Skillet is located at 200 14th Street NW in Atlanta.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Feature din movies, TV shows, and commercials, The Silver Skillet looks every bit the old-fashioned Southern diner. The menu of tried-and-true favorites matches the retro atmosphere at this Atlanta landmark, which has been operated by the same family since 1967."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best hidden gem diners around the country.