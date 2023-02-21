This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

February 21, 2023

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Woodstock staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Georgia is El Serranito.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in each state:

"Located inside a BP gas station, El Serranito isn't remotely fancy, but the food makes up for it, right down to the rice and beans, customers say. There's a small counter you can sit at and eat with a backdrop of convenience store items, or take your haul back to your car and chow down. A torta on a sesame-seed flecked bun full of asada and wrapped in foil to contain the mess. If tacos are more your style, try the fried fish taco topped with slaw and the creamy, spicy orange salsa. If roasted corn covered in mayo and cheese is on special, don't skip it.

For more information visit cheapism.com.

