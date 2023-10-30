Israel Says Gaza Operation Is 'Set To Intensify' As Hostage Talks Stall

The Israeli Defense Force said it will "continue and intensify" its ground operation in Gaza as the war with Hamas enters its fourth week. Israel said it killed dozens of Hamas fighters as it moved into northern Gaza overnight on Sunday (October 29).

Those attacks also killed four senior Hamas commanders, Israeli officials said.

The war has displaced more than one million in Gaza as residents have fled south amid warnings from Israel to evacuate.

Over 8,000 Palestinians and roughly 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the war started.

Meanwhile, talks to free some of the 239 hostages held by Hamas have stalled over the weekend as the terror group demanded additional fuel shipments.

"Talks were going very well on Thursday, and negotiators were hopeful a deal could be reached over the weekend," a diplomat with knowledge of the talks told NBC News on the condition of anonymity. "But differences emerged early Friday, which led to talks stalling."

Hamas has said it would release all of the hostages if Israel agrees to release all of its Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas has released just four hostages since capturing over 200 people during their initial attacks on October 7. Last week, they released two American citizens and two Israeli hostages.