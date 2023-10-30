Washington Destination Named The 'Richest' City In The State

By Zuri Anderson

October 31, 2023

Waterfront Property in Seattle Washington
Photo: lillisphotography / E+ / Getty Images

But, you don't have to be making six figures to see how expensive things can be in a city. If you're curious about these areas, 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of every state's richest city.

But, you don't have to be making six figures to see how expensive things can be in a city. If you're curious about these areas, 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of every state's richest city.

According to their roundup, Washington State's richest city is the Seattle metropolitan area. As of 2022, the median household income is $106,909 compared to the statewide average of $91,306. Over 4 million people live here.

Researchers explained how they determined their picks for the study:

"Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these places rank as the richest by default only."

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.

