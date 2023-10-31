Second Teacher At Same School Caught On OnlyFans

A second teacher at the same Missouri high school was caught selling adult content on OnlyFans.

Megan Gaither, 31, an English teacher and varsity cheerleading coach, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was put on leave Friday (October 27) after St. Clair High School officials discovered her account on the subscription-based website.

“Teaching does not financially support a person. It’s really hard to stretch those paychecks during the summer. That’s why I did it,” Gaither said.

Gaither, who said she launched her OnlyFans account to pay off the more than $125,000 she owes in student loans, said she made about $47,500, which includes a coaching stipend, in total from her teaching job last year. Her suspension took place one month after colleague Brianna Coppage, a former freshman and sophomore English teacher, was place on leave for her own OnlyFans account. Coppage, 28, has since resigned from St. Clair High School and is instead focusing on the account, which she told FOX News was helping her make an extra $3,000 to $5,000 monthly and has since earned her nearly $1 million after making national headlines.

Gaither, who described Coppage as her "best friend," said neither knew about each other's OnlyFans accounts until she made an offhand remark during a "Teachers Night" event at Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, in June. Rumors began to circulate after Gaither, whose face wasn't shown, appeared in a video on Coppage's account shot in a St. Louis hotel room and a photo from the same event appeared online showing her wearing the same outfit.

A student reportedly slipped a note that said they "knew her secret" under her classroom door shortly after. Gaither, who has master's degrees from Missouri Baptist University and Arizona State University, said the St. Clair R-XIII School District put her on leave due to "professionalism and student communication. The 31-year-old said she would return to teaching but believes her "career at St. Clair is over regardless of what I do."

“I legitimately have love in my heart for each and every one of (my students),” Gaither said via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “The students are why I told myself I would spend 30 years of my life at that school, and I feel like I am abandoning them. I know I will likely never see them again.”