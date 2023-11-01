Ace Frehley's feud with his former KISS bandmate Paul Stanley is still alive and well. Earlier this year, the singer/guitarist declared that a reunion with fellow founding members Fehley and Peter Criss would sound more like "PISS" than KISS. Frehley demanded an apology and threatened to spill "dirt" on Stanley and Gene Simmons, but Stanley's response to that was reportedly "F**k you!" Now Frehley's taking another angle: he's going to let his music do the talking for him (but not before taking a shot at his former bandmate).

Frehley spoke about his career following his split from the band 20 years ago in a new interview. “It was hard in the beginning, but now I’ve picked up a lot of steam,” he said. “In fact, I remember … the guy that got me signed to the label, he told me that, before [2009’s] Anomaly came out, he said a lot of people said to him, ‘You’re not even gonna get the record.’ Because Paul and Gene have pretty much tried to destroy my credibility by calling me a drunk and a drug addict and somebody who’s not dependable. But if that were the case, how did I make five albums? And I’ve been touring steadily for the last 10 years plus.”

“They contradict themselves all the time," Frehley continued. "Now they’re putting me down and saying if I came up and played with them on the farewell tour, it would mar their performance. Paul said...you might as well call the band PISS instead of KISS if I got up on stage with them. Well, when this album comes about, it’s gonna make him look like an imbecile.”