Airbnb Offering Seat At Table With Viral Thanksgiving Family

Airbnb is offering the chance to be part of internet's favorite Thanksgiving tradition.

Jamal Hinton will be spending Thanksgiving with Wanda Dench at her Prescott, Arizona, home for the eighth consecutive year after a chance text message setup their viral encounter in 2016 and Dench is inviting new friends to join them through the popular rental service.

“I said from the jump of our first Thanksgiving that I always wanted to have more people join our Thanksgiving and be able to celebrate with us and have the amount of fun that we have together,” Hinton said via USA TODAY.

The Airbnb post says two guests will be able to book a private room at Dench's home for a one-night stay on November 20 priced at $16, a nod to the year in which the first encounter took place. Guests will be offered a seat at the Thanksgiving table, as well as board games, movies, cider or hot cocoa and the chance to appear in Hinton and Dench's annual selfie.