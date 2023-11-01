Five New York Seafood Shacks Named Among The 'Best In The US'

What is your go-to order when dining at a seafood shack? Do you go all in with a giant seafood tower, or do you take it slow with a small bowl of chowder? Regardless of your preferences, there are a handful of seafood shacks scattered across the country that are known for serving the best fish around!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood shacks in all of New York are Duryea’s Lobster Deck in Montauk, Flo’s Famous Luncheonette in Blue Point, LoLo’s Seafood Shack in New York City, Clam Bar at Napeague in Amagansett, and Butler’s Flat Clam Shack in Port Washington.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the best seafood shacks in the entire country:

Flo’s Famous Luncheonette

"Flo’s Famous Luncheonette has been around for nearly 100 years, when it began as a stand run by Florence Kimball. The shack has seen changes in both ownership and structure throughout the years, but has been well-loved for generations. The restaurant hosts live events, and has a satellite food truck."

LoLo’s Seafood Shack

"Located not on the seashore but in Harlem, LoLo’s Seafood Shack was opened by travel enthusiasts Chef Raymond Mohan and Leticia Skai Young. Inspired by locally owned, locally operated seaside eateries – “lolos” – in the British West Indies, their seafood shack offers seafood in numerous different seafood styles and forms. One unique menu item: Belizean conch fritters, made with conch, salt cod, fresh corn, and diced peppers, and served with LoLo’s rémoulade."

For a continued list of the 35 best seafood shacks across the country visit 247wallst.com.