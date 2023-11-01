Interim Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Makes Surprising QB Decision: Report
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce is reportedly expected to start rookie Aidan O'Connell over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in the team's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday (November 5), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday (November 1).
"Another major move in Las Vegas: The #Raiders are expected to start rookie QB Aidan O'Connell this week and going forward, with Jimmy Garoppolo going to the bench. The promising O’Connell now gets his shot," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Garoppolo, 31, went 3-3 in six starts this season, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, which included 126 yards and one interception on 10 of 21 passing in the Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8.
O'Connell had previously started in Garoppolo's absence during Las Vegas' October 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 238 yards and interception on 24 of 39 passing. The former Purdue standout was selected by the Raiders at No. 135 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and had thrown for 482 yards and three touchdowns on 43 of 62 passing, while also averaging a 108.4 QB rating, during the preseason.
Pierce was named interim head coach following the sudden firings of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler late Tuesday (October 31) night. The Raiders enter Sunday's game with a 3-5 record through their first eight games.