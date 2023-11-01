Interim Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Makes Surprising QB Decision: Report

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce is reportedly expected to start rookie Aidan O'Connell over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in the team's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday (November 5), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday (November 1).

"Another major move in Las Vegas: The #Raiders are expected to start rookie QB Aidan O'Connell this week and going forward, with Jimmy Garoppolo going to the bench. The promising O’Connell now gets his shot," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Garoppolo, 31, went 3-3 in six starts this season, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, which included 126 yards and one interception on 10 of 21 passing in the Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8.