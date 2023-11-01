One Massachusetts Town Named Among Top 10 'Most Romantic Small Towns' In US

Romance is in the air, well, in 140 towns scattered across the country at least! Be it romantic hotels, cozy coffee shops, beautiful historic architecture, museums, galleries, and restaurants, something about these towns gives them a romantic flair that sets them apart from the rest.

According to a list compiled by New York Travel Guides, the most romantic small town in Massachusetts is Provincetown. Provincetown ranks as the sixth most romantic town in the entire country!

Here's what New York Travel Guides had to say about the most romantic small town in Massachusetts:

"Provincetown, Massachusetts, is a romantic coastal town that’s located at the tip of Cape Cod. Known for its art scene, beautiful harbor, and gorgeous beaches, it’s one of the most romantic small towns in the country. The small town dates back to 1700 and it is often called “P-town”. From having food at one of the incredible restaurants to admiring art at one of the many art galleries to shopping at the town’s specialty shops to attending one of Provincetown’s diverse events, there are plenty of things to do in this lovely coastal town."

