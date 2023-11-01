Two California Towns Named Among Top 10 'Most Romantic Small Towns' In US

Romance is in the air, well, in 140 towns scattered across the country at least! Be it romantic hotels, cozy coffee shops, beautiful historic architecture, museums, galleries, and restaurants, something about these towns gives them a romantic flair that sets them apart from the rest.

According to a list compiled by New York Travel Guides, the most romantic small towns in California are Carmel-By-The-Sea and Laguna Beach. Carmel-By-The-Sea ranked as the number one most romantic small town in the country and Laguna Beach ranked as the fifth.

Here's what New York Travel Guides had to say about the most romantic small towns in California:

Carmel-By-The-Sea

"With its quaint downtown area with fairytale cottages, numerous courtyards, secret passageways, and cobblestone pathways, Carmel-by-the-Sea is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Carmel-by-the-Sea has a lot of eclectic restaurants, unique boutique shops, and about 100 art galleries. In addition to that, the town’s many romantic places to stay, including hotels with stunning ocean views, add to Carmel-by-the-Sea’s romance."

Laguna Beach

"Located along the Pacific Ocean, Laguna Beach is a wonderful small town in California that dates back to the year 1887. With its gorgeous hotels with ocean views, many incredible art galleries, mild climate, and scenic beauty, it’s one of the most romantic small towns in America. Many movies and TV shows were filmed in the town and what makes Laguna Beach unique too is that it’s the town with the most beachfront lodgings in California."

For a continued list of the most romantic small towns in the country visit newyorktravelguides.com.