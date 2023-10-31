California's 'Can't Miss Restaurant' Is Over A Century Old

Picture it.

You have a friend visiting California for the first time, and they want to experience all of the best things that the Golden State has to offer. They are only in town for a little while, and have time to dine at one restaurant. What restaurant would you suggest? Despite the state housing thousands of eateries, there is one historic staple that residents and visitors alike simply cannot miss!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the one restaurant you cannot miss in California is Musso's & Frank's Grill located in Los Angeles. This standout spot is known for its wide variety of delicious dishes and its rich history.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the one can't miss restaurant in the entire state:

"The Golden State is full of can’t-miss restaurants — Chez Panisse in Berkeley, the French Laundry in Napa Valley, Spago in Beverly Hills, and more — but a visit to this 101-year-old Hollywood institution, which everyone calls Musso’s, is essential for anyone who loves history and tradition. The all-American menu with its French and Italian accents offers an immense choice of dishes, all of them cooked correctly, and it has played host to every Hollywood celebrity from Charlie Chaplin and Humphrey Bogart to George Clooney and Brad Pitt — the latter of whom also supped here, in character, in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."'

