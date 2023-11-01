Update On Josh Allen's Injury Status For Week 9
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2023
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't participate in Wednesday's (November 1) practice in order to rest his injured throwing (right) shoulder, but insisted that he'd be ready for the team's upcoming 'Sunday Night Football' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.
"Talking with the training staff, and just having a plan with [head athletic trainer] Nate Breske," Allen said via ESPN's Bills beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg. "Obviously, a lot of moving parts but didn't do too much today. Just taking it easy and making sure I'm putting myself in the best position for Sunday and making sure that I'm not sore. So, didn't throw a lot today and hopefully by tomorrow, we'll be on the field like nothing happened."
Allen, 27, initially injured his throwing shoulder during the Bills' Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' win against the New York Giants and has been included on the team's injury reports since, but had previously been a full participant Buffalo's practices. The Pro Bowler was seen in a medical tent after landing on his right shoulder during last week's 'Thursday Night Football' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but continued to play the rest of the game.
"Obviously, unfortunate when it's your throwing shoulder," Allen said via Getzenberg. "As a thrower, you don't like feeling any sort of, I wouldn't even call it pain, just discomfort in there. So, we're just trying to stay on top of it and get ahead of it when we can. Obviously, I hate not practicing, I hate not being involved in what we're doing, but at the same time I know this is probably what's best and putting myself in the best situation to make sure that I'm ready to go tomorrow and for Sunday."
Allen is currently fifth among all NFL quarterbacks in passing yards (2,165) and third in touchdown passes (17) through his first eight games.