Update On Josh Allen's Injury Status For Week 9

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't participate in Wednesday's (November 1) practice in order to rest his injured throwing (right) shoulder, but insisted that he'd be ready for the team's upcoming 'Sunday Night Football' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

"Talking with the training staff, and just having a plan with [head athletic trainer] Nate Breske," Allen said via ESPN's Bills beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg. "Obviously, a lot of moving parts but didn't do too much today. Just taking it easy and making sure I'm putting myself in the best position for Sunday and making sure that I'm not sore. So, didn't throw a lot today and hopefully by tomorrow, we'll be on the field like nothing happened."

Allen, 27, initially injured his throwing shoulder during the Bills' Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' win against the New York Giants and has been included on the team's injury reports since, but had previously been a full participant Buffalo's practices. The Pro Bowler was seen in a medical tent after landing on his right shoulder during last week's 'Thursday Night Football' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but continued to play the rest of the game.