If you still haven't booked your holiday trip yet, it may not be too late. WalletHub rounded up the best winter holiday destinations in the United States based on affordability, ease of travel, and other factors. For this list, researchers split up their rankings based on cold weather and warm weather.

No Florida destinations broke into the Top 10 for warm-weather destinations, but one popular city came super close: the Tampa metropolitan area. Ranking at No. 11, this city got the highest marks in the "Weather" category. Orlando was close behind at No. 14 followed by Jacksonville, Lakeland, and Miami respectively.

Here are the Top 10 winter travel destinations for warm-weather lovers:

Las Vegas metro area San Diego metro area Austin metro area Dallas metro area San Antonio metro area Charleston metro area (South Carolina) San Francisco metro area Houston metro area Phoenix metro area Los Angeles metro area

Analysts also detailed how they determined their rankings:

"To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also the easiest to reach. In total we analyzed nearly 70 of the largest metro areas — grouped as “warm” or “cold” — based on 37 key metrics, including two weeks of flight data, safety indicators and weather predictions. Compared with other rankings that focus on each destination’s scenic quality, this report focuses primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability."

If you need more travel recommendations, check out the full report on WalletHub's website.