NEEDTOBREATHE Went To A 'Deep Place' To Create Awe-Inspiring New Album

NEEDTOBREATHE dropped their latest album, CAVES, on September 15th and kicked off a world tour with Judah & the Lion just one day after the epic release.

According to a press release, the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artists went to a "deep place" as they penned the tracks featured on the soulfully energetic record, giving their all to fans who continue to support their music.

"We’re so proud of our new record CAVES, which is the tour we're out supporting right now. We spent about a year and a half making it and really went to a deep place to get these songs out. After it was all finished, we were really surprised at the sort of thankfulness thread woven all the way through it."

Through powerful lyrics and ground-breaking melodies, NEEDTOBREATHE continue to captivate, inspire, and uplift listeners across the globe with humble gratitude towards their craft.