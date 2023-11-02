NEEDTOBREATHE Went To A 'Deep Place' To Create Awe-Inspiring New Album
By Logan DeLoye
November 3, 2023
NEEDTOBREATHE dropped their latest album, CAVES, on September 15th and kicked off a world tour with Judah & the Lion just one day after the epic release.
According to a press release, the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artists went to a "deep place" as they penned the tracks featured on the soulfully energetic record, giving their all to fans who continue to support their music.
"We’re so proud of our new record CAVES, which is the tour we're out supporting right now. We spent about a year and a half making it and really went to a deep place to get these songs out. After it was all finished, we were really surprised at the sort of thankfulness thread woven all the way through it."
Through powerful lyrics and ground-breaking melodies, NEEDTOBREATHE continue to captivate, inspire, and uplift listeners across the globe with humble gratitude towards their craft.
"After 20 years of being in a band, we’re more thankful than ever to still be doing what we love. The art reflects where we are as a band today and I’m really proud of that. The gratitude and appreciation for where we are extends to the stage on this tour which is making for some really special shows. It’s fun because it’s not just one song people are waiting to hear, but it’s the experience. Hearing thousands of people from all walks of life sing together makes each show unique and a night we’ll never forget.”
The Christian rock group began The Caves World Tour on September 16th in Nashville, Tennessee, performing standout singles such as "Everknown," "Fall On Me," and "The Cave," all featured on the new album. Other tracks included in the infectious record are "How Wonderful We Are," "Reaching Out To Find You," and "By and By," to name a few.
In addition to releasing a new album and embarking on a world tour, NEEDTOBREATHE dropped a music video for CAVES single "Dreams" featuring tour openers Judah & the Lion in September!
The tour is set to continue through June 2024, with the next show taking place in Independence, Missouri, on Thursday, November 2. Fans can purchase tickets for The Caves World Tour through the band's website.
Stream NEEDTOBREATHE's CAVES now!