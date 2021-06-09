Carrie Underwood Teams Up With NEEDTOBREATHE At 2021 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood is diving back into her gospel roots with NEEDTOBREATHE.

The country powerhouse and the Christian rockers teamed up for a performance of “I Wanna Remember” at The Bonnaroo Farm during the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

After the performance with NEEDTOBREATHE, Underwood took home the CMT Video of the Year Award for “Hallelujah,” a duet with singer-songwriter John Legend.

The video was up against “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” by Elle King and Miranda Lambert; “Worldwide Beautiful” by Kane Brown; “One Too Many” by Keith Urban and P!nk; “hole in the bottle” by Kelsea Ballerini; and “Knowing You” by Kenny Chesney.

CMT Music Awards aside, Underwood has marked significant career strides this year, including the release of her eighth full-length record and her first gospel album “My Savior,” and with a new residency in Las Vegas.

She teased the upcoming Reflections: The Las Vegas Residency in a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, promising “it’s gonna be all about the rhinestones, all about the fringe…I do change wardrobe throughout shows and whatnot anyway, so I feel like this is just gonna be a great opportunity to be able to do that. And we just want to have fun, we want the audience to have fun.”

