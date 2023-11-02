Olympic Surfing Hopeful Israel Barona Dead At 34

Ecuador Olympic surfing hopeful Israel Barona has died at 34, according to Olympics.com.

Barona was in his home country competing at the time of his death on Tuesday (October 31). The 34-year-old reportedly suffered seizures while staying at a hotel in El Zonte, La Libertad, according to the National Civil Police via TMZ Sports.

"He was taken to a hospital, however he was already deceased," PNC wrote, adding that there was no foul play and "homicide is ruled out."

Barona began surfing at the age of 10 and competed nationally five years later, having won several national competitions and representing Ecuador at the World Surfing Games and Bolivarian Games, as well as regularly participating in the Men's Qualifying Series of the World Surf League (WSL).