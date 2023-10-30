Olympian Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence On Life-Threatening Health Battle

Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton issued a public statement for the first time since being diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening form of pneumonia earlier this month.

"I am beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement," Retton wrote in a post shared on her Instagram account Monday (October 30). "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!

"I'm with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process. I appreciate everyone's respect of my privacy at this time.

"When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me.

"I love you all. -MLR."