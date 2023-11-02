Popular Tennessee Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful Place' In The State

No matter where you go in America, you are sure to find beautiful landscapes and gorgeous views, from natural landmarks and popular national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to forests in the Appalachian Mountains stretching for hundreds of miles across several states.

Condé Nast Traveler polled its Facebook followers to determine the "most beautiful" places around the country, compiling a list of the "must-see, must-visit" spot in every state.

According to the site, the most beautiful place in all of Tennessee is Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a popular destination that draws in millions of visitors every year. It was even named one of the best places to visit in the entire world.

Here's what makes the Smokies a stunning place to visit:

"Spanning the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most-visited park in the U.S. (it even beats the Grand Canyon's visitor numbers by several million people per year). Whether you hike past waterfalls or set up camp under the stars, there's no wrong way to experience the 800 square miles of this natural wonder."

Check out Condé Nast Traveler to see the full list of the most beautiful places in the country.