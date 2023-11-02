Taylor Swift Shares Why She Sees Dolly Parton As ‘A Force Of Evolution’

Beloved country music songstress Dolly Parton is known for her genuine, caring spirt while simultaneously pushing barriers and serving as a force to be reckoned with throughout her decades-long career. Parton’s accolades include tons of unforgettable songs and collaborations, TV roles, philanthropy and more.

Parton has blazed trails throughout her life, and the efforts are far from unnoticed by other artists in the music industry. Pop titan Taylor Swift recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the “Jolene” megastar, delivering a quote for Parton’s Q&A (alongside fellow country powerhouse Garth Brooks). Swift told the outlet:

“Dolly is a force of evolution and transformation in our industry, but she does it with such playful levity it almost looks effortless. Her sense of humor and mischief are easily my favorite things about her, because I think it forces the world to reconcile that a woman can be a serious artist and writer who also has raucous fun with it, can make people laugh and be in on every joke. She’s never stopped challenging herself to clear new hurdles and explore new territory artistically, and I think that speaks to her great curiosity about the human condition. She’s a legendary empath and the storyteller for the ages. She’s also having the most fun doing it.”

Parton spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in a story published on Thursday (November 2), dishing about her star-studded list of collaborators on her soon-to-release rock album, which artists were unable to sing with her on Rockstar, her thoughts on canal culture, which artist she’d still like to work with, what it was like to watch Miley Cyrus evolve from Hannah Montana to the current state of her career as an artist, and more. Find the full interview here.