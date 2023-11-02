Teen Runaway Alicia Navarro Reunites With Mother; Older Boyfriend Arrested

The teenager was spotted multiple times in the weeks after her reemergence with Eddie Davis, 36, whose home was raided after authorities discovered that the two had been living together. Davis was recently charged with two felony county of abuse of children related to material found on his cellphone, KRTV reports.

Dozens of suspected child sex abuse material images were found on Davis' phone, which were later confirmed to depict children under the age of 13, including two specifically showing children under the age of 5. Garrett Smith, who lives in the Havre apartment complex where Navarro and Davis had previously lived, told the New York Post that Navarro and a then-unidentified man in his 20s had moved into the apartment complex about a year ago where he believes she still lives, despite making contact with police.

“She was asking for directions. She looked scared,” Smith said, adding that it seemed Navarro wasn't familiar with the area. “She said she was walking with her uncle and got lost and she’s looking for 6th Street,” Smith said. “I later found out that she was referring to him as her uncle.”

Navarro was alone when she initially appeared at Havre Police Department in July and was reported to have "basically" requested to be taken "off a missing juvenile list."

"She showed up to a police department. She identified herself as Alicia Navarro. She basically asked for help to clear her off of a missing juvenile list," said Jose Santiago, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, during a news conference via NBC News at the time.

"She is not in any kind of trouble," he added. "She is not facing any kind of charges."