Teen Runaway Alicia Navarro Reunites With Mother; Older Boyfriend Arrested
By Jason Hall
November 2, 2023
Alicia Navarro, the Arizona teenager who was finally located in Montana earlier this year, has finally been reunited with her mother, Jessica Nunez, four years after her disappearance and days after the arrest of a 36-year-old man reported to be her boyfriend.
“The support, prayers and love my family has received from all over the world the last four years has been truly inspiring,” Nunez said in a video posted on the Anti-Predator Project Facebook account Wednesday (November 2). “This has been a very difficult journey, but it has a happy ending and today my family is complete.”
On July 26, Navarro, who left her Glendale home on September 15, 2019, at the age of 14, was reported to have gone to the Havre Police Department to get herself off of the missing person's list in order to get a driver's license and begin living a "normal life," according to the Glendale Police Department. Police said Navarro, who was described as having "high-functioning autism," willfully left her home in 2019.
We are asking that everyone please respect the family and their wish for privacy. Thank you all for your support and cooperation! #antipredatorprojectPosted by Anti-Predator Project on Wednesday, November 1, 2023
The teenager was spotted multiple times in the weeks after her reemergence with Eddie Davis, 36, whose home was raided after authorities discovered that the two had been living together. Davis was recently charged with two felony county of abuse of children related to material found on his cellphone, KRTV reports.
Dozens of suspected child sex abuse material images were found on Davis' phone, which were later confirmed to depict children under the age of 13, including two specifically showing children under the age of 5. Garrett Smith, who lives in the Havre apartment complex where Navarro and Davis had previously lived, told the New York Post that Navarro and a then-unidentified man in his 20s had moved into the apartment complex about a year ago where he believes she still lives, despite making contact with police.
“She was asking for directions. She looked scared,” Smith said, adding that it seemed Navarro wasn't familiar with the area. “She said she was walking with her uncle and got lost and she’s looking for 6th Street,” Smith said. “I later found out that she was referring to him as her uncle.”
Navarro was alone when she initially appeared at Havre Police Department in July and was reported to have "basically" requested to be taken "off a missing juvenile list."
"She showed up to a police department. She identified herself as Alicia Navarro. She basically asked for help to clear her off of a missing juvenile list," said Jose Santiago, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, during a news conference via NBC News at the time.
"She is not in any kind of trouble," he added. "She is not facing any kind of charges."