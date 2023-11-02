The Best Pizza Place In Nevada Has Officially Been Named

Pizza possesses an enduring and widespread popularity which can be attributed to a combination of different factors that make it a beloved culinary treasure for tons of people. Namely, it's versatile, it's shareable and, best of all, it's accessible.

There are an abundance of pizza places in every state across the nation, and numerous eateries offer an assortment of tasty pies that make it difficult to choose which one stands out amongst the sea of options.

Luckily, Far & Wide has done that job for us, putting together a trustworthy list of the best pizza in every state in the U.S. For background, the rankings are based on well-researched Tripadvisor reviews.

With the help of restaurants who put new spins on the classic dish, pizza continues to evolve and capture the hearts and taste buds of many.

Writer Lissa Poirot stated,

"As the saying goes, 'Even bad pizza is pretty good.' But there are some pizzas that are much better than 'still pretty good' — they're out-of-this-world amazing."

In Nevada, the best pizza is Pizza Rock in Las Vegas:

"Reviewers love: The restaurant's cool vibe and happening location in the Fremont District of Vegas (and the deliciousness of the pizza, of course).

Reviewers say: 'So delicious to have this this pizza outside of Naples! Yum! The arugula and pancetta salad with tuna was amazing as well. Friendly wait staff and a great atmosphere. Don’t miss visiting Pizza Rock while you are downtown LV.' — Leslie E

'The vibe in there was really cool and right downtown so easy to walk to if you are down there or staying there. Worth a stop by some good pizza and good tunes. Had fun.' — Thomas L"