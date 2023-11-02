Wisconsin Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful Place' In The State

No matter where you go in America, you are sure to find beautiful landscapes and gorgeous views, from natural landmarks and popular national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to forests in the Appalachian Mountains stretching for hundreds of miles across several states.

Condé Nast Traveler polled its Facebook followers to determine the "most beautiful" places around the country, compiling a list of the "must-see, must-visit" spot in every state.

According to the site, the most beautiful place in Wisconsin is the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, a popular destination filled that offers plenty of exciting activities near Lake Superior for lovers of the outdoors. It was even named the best hidden-gem destination in the entire state.

Here's what makes Apostle Islands National Lakeshore a stunning place to visit:

"When temperatures drop and Lake Superior hardens, the sandstone caves at Wisconsin's Apostle Islands undergo a magical transformation. The streams and waterfalls that usually cascade over the structures freeze in time, and the caves become encased by massive, needle-like icicles. Travelers can even walk across the lake to reach the ice caves if it's cold enough."

