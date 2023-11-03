The second half of the album, which is executively produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, lets Jeezy to bury the hatchet with the "Delusional" people who hate on him while he minds his business, and his past foes like his cousin who betrayed him in "What I Gotta Do." Following the release of his album, Jeezy took to social media to reflect on the overall meaning of his new LP.



"Leaders inspire accountability through their ability to accept responsibility before they place blame," Jeezy wrote. "Holding a grudge doesn’t make you strong; it makes you bitter. Forgiving doesn’t make you weak; it sets you free. Our wounds are sometimes opening to the best and most beautiful parts of us. When things change inside you, things change around. It isn’t enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to believe in it. One must work at it. When you make peace with yourself, you make peace with the world. This is not an album. This is my journal. I’m letting you into my head and my heart. I’m letting you hear my soul. On November 3rd at 12 AM I am finally at peace with myself. I forgive you Jay."



Listen to Jeezy's new album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE