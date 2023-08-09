Jeezy Recalls The Shocking Moment That Could've Ended His Life

“So it was all this stuff in my head," Jeezy explained. "I just remember standing there and it was for a brief moment, I would say at least about 10 minutes, I actually contemplated jumping in the water. I had never had suicidal thoughts, but I [thought], ‘Well, s**t, if I just jump in the water, I ain’t gotta deal with this. I ain’t gotta go back home. I gotta do none of these things.'”



“‘No, bro. You gonna have to man up," he continued. "You gonna have to go back home. You got to figure this out.'”



Jeezy previously shared that writing his first book was a form of therapy for him. In his recent conversation with the Rap Radar Podcast, the Trap Or Die artist explained why his shift from writing rhymes to penning books was just the next step in his career.



"I had been writing music for so long," Jeezy explaind. "These are just extended stories so it was the next thing coming anyways because it was like I had to figure a way to continue to tell my story, but do it from a perspective of how can I spread some knowledge. With music, you can kinda do it but you got three minutes to make your point and you can do songs on top of that but you still gotta talk about the lifestyle but you don't really get in depth of how you felt and what you went through. So the book form was dope to me. It was therapeutic just writing it. I needed that."



Jeezy's Adversity For Sale is in bookstores everywhere.